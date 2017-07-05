Kentucky State Fair launches new app

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--A new app will allow you to get your hands on tickets to 2017's Kentucky State Fair.

The free app is now available on Google Play and the App Store and is designed to help you make the most of your experience.

You'll be able to purchase tickets in advance, plan out your visit with a complete schedule, and even discover Tastes of the Fair favorites among other features.

The Kentucky State Fair begins August 17.

Advance tickets and parking will go on sale July 9.



© 2017 WHAS-TV