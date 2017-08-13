Kentucky sheriff pulls resource officers from schools

School classroom in Japanese high school (Photo: maroke)

COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky sheriff has pulled resource officers from schools, saying he can't work with an agreement the district made with the Department of Justice stemming from a lawsuit over the handcuffing of a boy in elementary school.

Kenton County Sheriff Chuck Korzenborn told The Kentucky Enquirer that law enforcement officers have to act if they see or have suspicions of illegal activity. The settlement reached in January restricts the involvement of police officers in Covington Independent School District to situations where there's a serious crime or an imminent threat to physical safety.

Korzenborn said the sheriff's office attorneys tried unsuccessfully to work with the district to change the wording.

The newspaper reported it's unclear how the school district will respond because officials weren't available Friday for comment.

Classes in Covington start on Aug. 23.

