Kentucky regulators schedule 3 public meetings in rate case

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Utility regulators have scheduled three meetings in eastern Kentucky to receive public comments on a proposed rate increase by Kentucky Power Co.



The Kentucky Public Service Commission says the first meeting is set for Nov. 2 in Prestonsburg, followed by a meeting in Hazard on Nov. 6 and a session in Ashland on Nov. 8.



Kentucky Power is seeking to increase its annual base revenue by about $63.3 million, or about 15 percent. The utility says the increase is needed to offset the impact of a declining customer base and decreasing electric usage by remaining customers.



Kentucky Power says the proposal would boost the total average monthly residential bill by almost $21, from the current $142.20 to nearly $163.



Kentucky Power has about 168,000 customers in 20 eastern Kentucky counties.

