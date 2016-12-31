JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - Kentucky running back Stanley "Boom" Williams is turning pro.
Williams announced after the TaxSlayer Bowl on Saturday that he plans to forgo his senior season and enter the NFL draft. He said he finalized his decision Friday and told coach Mark Stoops after the game, a 33-18 loss to Georgia Tech.
"There were a lot of things that played into that," Williams said. "It wasn't an easy decision. It was very tough. I was stuck in a hard place in whether I wanted to come back or whether I wanted to leave. At the end of the day, we came to the decision to leave for the NFL."
A 5-foot-9, 196-pound junior from Monroe, Georgia, Williams ran 11 times for 35 yards against the Yellow Jackets. He had a team-leading 1,170 yards rushing this season and seven touchdowns.
Kentucky RB Boom Williams leaving school early for NFL draft
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - Kentucky running back Stanley "Boom" Williams is turning pro.
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Tolling begins on bridges
-
Ringing in the New Year at 4th Street Live!
-
Oldham Co. boy making progress after accident
-
Smooth start to bridge tolling
-
Local attorney giving out Uber rides
-
Big Blue Nation invades Jacksonville for bowl game
-
Louisville rings in the New Year with 'Lou Year's Eve'
-
LMPD's year in review
-
Staggering jump in naloxone use in Louisville
More Stories
-
Hundreds ring in 2017 at Louisville landmarkDec 31, 2016, 10:42 p.m.
-
Chief Conrad reflects on Metro's most violent year on recordDec 31, 2016, 10:54 p.m.
-
'M.A.S.H.' actor William Christopher diesDec 31, 2016, 11:07 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs