Kentucky prison on lockdown after prisoners attack guards

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A Kentucky prison is on lockdown and visitations are suspended after an assault on officers.

Prison officials say 16 inmates assaulted 8 prison officers in the prison yard Thursday at the prison near Eddyville.



Those officers are still being checked out but all are expected to be okay.

"You take violent people, troubled people, throw them in a cage, feed them crap, treat them like crap, what do you expect them to do? Beat a dog so many times eventually it's going to bite you,” said Eddyville resident Mark Todd.

It's unclear when visitations will be allowed again at the prison.



