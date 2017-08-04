Kentucky office building's furnishings up for sale

Capitol Plaza, Frankfort, Kentucky (Photo: Google Maps, Custom)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The 24-story Capital Plaza Tower in Kentucky's capital city is now vacant, so state officials are putting the office building's furnishings up for sale.

Officials say the state Division of Surplus Properties has set the spot-bid sale for Aug. 9. The sale will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. EDT at the Capital Plaza Tower in Frankfort.

Hundreds of items will be put up for sale, including desks, filing cabinets, lateral filing cabinets, credenzas, tables, buffets, bookcases and shelves. Other items include hutches, typing stands, bulletin boards, typewriters, projector screens, lamps, refrigerators and televisions.

Officials say anyone interested in bidding must register. Bidding will conclude at 1 p.m. and all sales will be final.

