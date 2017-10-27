Kentucky market holdup suspects linked to robbery spree

groovy_investigation_generic_graphic.jpg (Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Federal authorities say a deadly robbery at a Hispanic grocery store in Kentucky is connected to a robbery spree across three states.



U.S. Attorney Russell M. Coleman says at least a dozen Hispanic stores were robbed in Kentucky, Tennessee and North Carolina from January to September of this year.



According to an affidavit in the case, an FBI special agent says authorities suspect the crimes were carried out by an organized group of about 11 members, though no everyone participated in every holdup.



The details came to light when a criminal complaint unsealed Thursday charged five people in connection with the March 17 robbery of the La Placita market in Bowling Green, Kentucky.



A man was shot and killed while trying to stop the holdup.

