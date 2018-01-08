WHAS
Close

Kentucky's Republican House speaker, Jeff Hoover, resigns leadership post

WHAS 4:59 PM. EST January 08, 2018

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Republican speaker of Kentucky's House of Representatives has offered to resign his leadership position more than two months after acknowledging he secretly settled a sexual harassment claim and paid to keep it quiet.

Jeff Hoover offered Monday to resign, but only if the House accepts. Moments later Speaker Pro Tem David Osborne ruled it had been accepted.

Hoover denied sexual harassment, but said he sent inappropriate but consensual text messages to a woman who once worked for the House Republican Caucus. In a blistering speech on the House floor, Hoover denounced his critics -- including Republican Gov. Matt Bevin -- for telling lies that he said were from the "deepest pit of Hell."

But Hoover said he didn't want to be a distraction for the House.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

© 2018 Associated Press


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories