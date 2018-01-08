Jeff Hoover

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Republican speaker of Kentucky's House of Representatives has offered to resign his leadership position more than two months after acknowledging he secretly settled a sexual harassment claim and paid to keep it quiet.

Jeff Hoover offered Monday to resign, but only if the House accepts. Moments later Speaker Pro Tem David Osborne ruled it had been accepted.

Hoover: I have never wanted to be a distraction. @WHAS11 — Chris Williams (@chriswnews) January 8, 2018

Hoover denied sexual harassment, but said he sent inappropriate but consensual text messages to a woman who once worked for the House Republican Caucus. In a blistering speech on the House floor, Hoover denounced his critics -- including Republican Gov. Matt Bevin -- for telling lies that he said were from the "deepest pit of Hell."

But Hoover said he didn't want to be a distraction for the House.

Hoover: the last 2 1/2 months have been difficult in every way. Let me be clear, I made a mistake. I have admitted to text messages. I did not do anything illegal. @WHAS11 — Chris Williams (@chriswnews) January 8, 2018

Hoover: I did not engage in sexual harassment! @WHAS11 — Chris Williams (@chriswnews) January 8, 2018

"Those are lies from the deepest pits of hell", Speaker Jeff Hoover on statements he claims @GovMattBevin made that we're false & defamatory. @WHAS11 — Chris Williams (@chriswnews) January 8, 2018

I will fight as long as I can with as much as it takes to expose those who plotted (against him): Speaker Jeff Hoover. @WHAS11 — Chris Williams (@chriswnews) January 8, 2018

#BREAKING NEWS: Kentucky Speaker Jeff Hoover says he is resigning as Speaker of the House. Won't resign as State Representative. — Chris Williams (@chriswnews) January 8, 2018

Speaker Pro Tem @reposborne says the House has accepted Jeff Hoover's resignation as Speaker of the Kentucky House of Representatives. @WHAS11 — Chris Williams (@chriswnews) January 8, 2018

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

© 2018 Associated Press