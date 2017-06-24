Kentucky hometown cheers Craft nomination for ambassador

Kelly Knight Craft (Photo: WHAS)

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) - President Donald Trump's nomination of Republican fundraiser Kelly Knight Craft to become the next U.S. ambassador to Canada is a source of pride in her Kentucky hometown.

The Daily News of Bowling Green reports that Craft grew up in Glasgow and has served on the U.S. delegation to the United Nations.

Former Democratic State Rep. Bobby Richardson, a longtime family friend, called Craft personable and intelligent, saying she would "advocate what the country wants."

Craft's younger sister, Micah Guilfoil Payne, is an attorney who lives in Glasgow. She says the nomination is a chance to promote the state on the international stage.

In Payne's words: "Anytime that you can present Kentucky to the world in a positive light, it's a positive thing and I think Kelly will definitely do that."

