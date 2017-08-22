Kentucky high school phases out 'Mr. Rebel' mascot

Boone County High School (Photo: Google Maps, Custom)

FLORENCE, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky high school is phasing out its mascot of six decades, a Confederate general called Mr. Rebel.

The Kentucky Enquirer reports Boone County High School Principal Timothy Schlotman said the decision made last year is not related to nationwide efforts to remove Confederate symbols. He said he approached the school's Site-Based Decision Making Council last year as he felt the logo featuring a Confederate general in a light blue uniform, feathered cap and English mustache didn't represent the school's global community.

The Mr. Rebel image is being replaced by a student-created logo, but Schlotman said the process is incremental because of costs.

He said the main community concern was if the school's Rebels name would change, which it won't. He says the name derives from "Rebel Without a Cause."

