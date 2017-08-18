Kentucky governor takes on rival before state Supreme Court

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A ruling from Kentucky's Supreme Court isn't likely to change the University of Louisville's new board of trustees, but it could affect the future of the state's top political rivals.



Kentucky's highest court is scheduled to hear arguments Friday about whether it was legal for Republican Gov. Matt Bevin to abolish and replace the University of Louisville's board of trustees by executive order last summer.



Since Bevin's order, voters elected a Republican majority in the state legislature, which then quickly passed a law to replace the university's board.



Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear wants the court to declare Bevin's actions illegal. If he wins, it could bolster his potential candidacy for governor. If Bevin wins, it could strengthen his argument that Beshear has filed frivolous lawsuits against him.

