Kentucky Derby 2017: Post time, horses, lineup, TV schedule

Get ready for 2017 edition of "The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports" – the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby from Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. (Mobile app users, click here for the full story)
KENTUCKY DERBY POST TIME: Saturday, May 6, 6:34 p.m. ET
HOW TO WATCH
Pre-race coverage: NBC Sports Network, 12–2:30 p.m. ET
143rd Kentucky Derby: NBC, 2:30 – 7:15 p.m. ET
LINEUP
LISTED IN ORDER OF MORNING LINE FAVORITES
