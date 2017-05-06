WHAS
Kentucky Derby 2017: Post time, horses, lineup, TV schedule

WHAS 5:16 PM. EDT May 06, 2017

Get ready for 2017 edition of "The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports" – the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby from Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. (Mobile app users, click here for the full story)

KENTUCKY DERBY POST TIME: Saturday, May 6, 6:34 p.m. ET

HOW TO WATCH

Pre-race coverage: NBC Sports Network, 12–2:30 p.m. ET

143rd Kentucky Derby: NBC, 2:30 – 7:15 p.m. ET

LINEUP

LISTED IN ORDER OF MORNING LINE FAVORITES

 

USA TODAY


