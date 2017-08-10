Kentucky couple pleads guilty to fraud in ice rink scheme

(Photo: KVUE)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A Louisville couple has pleaded guilty to wire fraud for a scheme that diverted $550,000 from an ice skating rink.



Federal prosecutors say Glenn C. Richardson and his wife, Karen Richardson, skimmed money from the Iceland Sports Complex from 2005 to 2011. A plea agreement says the couple would deposit money in an account to conceal revenue from the ice rink's owners, who lived in Michigan.



A release from the U.S. Attorney's office says the couple created revenue statements that under-reported the amount of the rink's revenue. The couple admitted to using the money for personal use and by their family members.



Sentencing before Chief U.S. District Judge Joseph McKinley is scheduled for Nov. 6 in Louisville.

