Kentucky Confederate statue vandalized

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Oregon City man: Protect your eyes during eclipse
-
Fights break out in the street during alt-right protest
-
New apps put police and parents on alert
-
Pat and John Byron hope to keep daughter's killer in prison
-
Graphic video: Car slams into crowd at alt-right demonstration
-
LMPD dog overdoses during search
-
Amazon issues recall for some eclipse glasses
-
Volunteers needed to knit purple baby hats
-
Third woman files lawsuit against Ofc. Cano
-
Sparta man enters guilty pleas in sexual assault cases
More Stories
-
JCPS to open bus hotline Monday for transportation needsAug 13, 2017, 8:39 p.m.
-
City leaders, community rally in solidarity with…Aug 13, 2017, 7:21 p.m.
-
Confederate soldier monument vandalized in the HighlandsAug 13, 2017, 5:03 p.m.