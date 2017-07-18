Kentucky coal mine death blamed on safety lapses

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Federal regulators say an accident that killed a coal miner in Pike County happened because a conveyor belt didn't have adequate safety guards.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration said in its report that 43-year-old Ray Hatfield Jr. was killed on Jan. 26 when his clothing got tangled in bolts on a roller shaft and he was pulled into the moving equipment. He had been shoveling loose coal from under the beltline.

MSHA says the mine operator, R&C Coal LLC, also didn't have effective measures in place to ensure employees shut off the conveyor belt before working close to it.

Regulators cited R&C for several violations, including having inadequate guards around the beltline. Furthermore, MSHA says the mine operator failed to conduct proper safety checks.

