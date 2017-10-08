Kentucky city to celebrate its first Indigenous Peoples' Day

Statue of Christopher Columbus (MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: MANDEL NGAN, 2007 AFP)

STANFORD, Ky. (AP) - A central Kentucky community is planning a ceremony and other festivities to recognize Native American heritage.



A statement from the Kentucky Native American Heritage Commission says the city of Stanford will celebrate its first Indigenous Peoples' Day at the Lincoln County Courthouse on Monday.



Angela Arnett-Garner, a Kentucky Native American Heritage Commission member, says the initiative is aimed at bringing perspective and balance to Christopher Columbus Day by highlighting American Indian history and culture.



The event will feature speakers including Stanford Mayor Eddie Carter and music and song by Native Americans who live in the region.

