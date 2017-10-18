Kentucky chiropractor makes deal to avoid felony charges

A judges gavel rests on top of a desk (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Photo: Joe Raedle, 2009 Getty Images)

PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky chiropractor originally charged with sexually abusing his patients has accepted a plea deal that could allow him to resume practicing within a year.

The West Kentucky Star reports that Dr. Stephen Douglas McAdoo of Mayfield on Monday pleaded guilty to a single misdemeanor count of criminal abuse. He had originally faced three felony counts of first-degree sexual abuse, which could have carried a sentence of up to 15 years if he had been convicted.

Special prosecutor Mark Blankenship had recommended a one-year sentence, but the deal will only require 90 days behind bars. McAdoo will not be required to register as a sex offender.

The Kentucky Board of Chiropractic Examiners placed McAdoo on a two-year probation in 2006 after several women alleged he had improperly touched them.

