Kentucky chiropractor makes deal to avoid felony charges

PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky chiropractor originally charged with sexually abusing his patients has accepted a plea deal that could allow him to resume practicing within a year.
The West Kentucky Star reports that Dr. Stephen Douglas McAdoo of Mayfield on Monday pleaded guilty to a single misdemeanor count of criminal abuse. He had originally faced three felony counts of first-degree sexual abuse, which could have carried a sentence of up to 15 years if he had been convicted.
Special prosecutor Mark Blankenship had recommended a one-year sentence, but the deal will only require 90 days behind bars. McAdoo will not be required to register as a sex offender.
The Kentucky Board of Chiropractic Examiners placed McAdoo on a two-year probation in 2006 after several women alleged he had improperly touched them.
© 2017 Associated Press
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs