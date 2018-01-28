Kentucky: 2 school shooting victims mourned at funerals

Bailey Holt and Preston Cope

BENTON, Ky. (AP) - Friends and relatives of the two 15-year-old students gunned down at a western Kentucky high school have mourned their deaths at separate funeral services.



Student Bailey Nicole Holt died Tuesday at Marshall County High School in Benton, a small rural community. The other student, Preston Ryan Cope, was airlifted to a Nashville, Tennessee, hospital where he was pronounced dead.



Holt's funeral was held Sunday at an area church, Twin Lakes Worship Center, and Cope's funeral at the high school's gymnasium.



The teens were in kindergarten together and grew up side by side in their tight-knit community.



A 15-year-old boy is being held on murder and assault charges in the shooting. Police said 14 students were wounded by gunfire and seven others suffered other injuries when the boy opened fire before classes began.

© 2018 Associated Press