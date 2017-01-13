Cousin charged with murder is arraigned

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--The woman charged in connection to Louisville's first homicide of 2017 made her first court appearance.

Police say 39-year-old Laquinta Pearson stabbed her cousin to death at a birthday party Wednesday night after some kind of confrontation.

LMPD arrested her Jan. 12.

Pearson's attorney was quick to say there is no doubt she stabbed her cousin, but he claims it was an act of self-defense and that she feared for her life.

According to her attorney, LaQuinta Pearson was having a birthday party on Wednesday night at her apartment.

That's when he says her cousin, Antoine Pearson, came over and things escalated.

Pearson's attorney asked for the judge to lower her bond from $250,000 to $50,000.

He also requested that she be put on home incarceration because she doesn't have any history of violence.

The judge reduced the bond to $50,000, but denied the request for home incarceration.

Pearson is scheduled to be in court again on January 23.

