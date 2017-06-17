WHAS
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

Judge declares mistrial in Bill Cosby trial

WHAS 10:38 AM. EDT June 17, 2017

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) - Judge declares mistrial in Bill Cosby's sexual assault case after jury says it's hopelessly deadlocked .

© 2017 Associated Press


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories