Close Judge declares mistrial in Bill Cosby trial WHAS 10:38 AM. EDT June 17, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) - Judge declares mistrial in Bill Cosby's sexual assault case after jury says it's hopelessly deadlocked . © 2017 Associated Press CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS 'I'm so glad you're home,' father to Otto Warmbier Police searching for 2 people robbing the elderly Stark County authorities discuss 'Wife Swap' family in double murder investigation the Stockdales Pitino, Jurich respond to NCAA infractions ruling Little league plays last game on Mt. Tabor field in New Albany U2's guitar tech returns Pleasant Ridge residents hold summer carnival to boost morale Senior citizens targeted in crime spree Jared's weekend forecast 6/16/17 Damion Lee on future sanctions More Stories Pleasant Ridge residents hold summer carnival to… Jun 16, 2017, 11:30 p.m. Fischer looks to tackle city's crime rate Jun 17, 2017, 6:40 a.m. New Albany Little League plays last game on Mt. Tabor field Jun 16, 2017, 10:53 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs