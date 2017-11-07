Jeffersontown High principal steps down
Jeffersontown Principal Matthew Kingsley has resigned from his position effective Nov. 7. This news comes on the heels of those wild videos first reported by WHAS11, showing fights and scuffles with officers and students inside the school.
WHAS 6:30 PM. EST November 07, 2017
