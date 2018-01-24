JCPS Superintendent Search Public Forum starts tonight

Tonight is the first chance to hear from the two people left in the running to become the next superintendent of Jefferson County Public Schools.

Acting Superintendent Marty Pollio and Chief Operations Officer Mike Raisor will be answering questions tonight at six o'clock at Central High School.

Three more meetings are scheduled for next week. For times and locations, visit the JCPS website.

The board expects to make a final decision by March first.

