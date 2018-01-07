WHAS
JCPS operating on two-hour delay Monday morning

January 08, 2018

Due to potentially hazardous road conditions, Jefferson County Public Schools are operating on a delayed schedule on January 8. 

Most middle and high schools will begin at 9:40am, while elementary schools will begin at 11am.

There will be no early childhood transportation.

Jefferson County Catholic Schools are operating on a delayed schedule, which means different things to different schools. Find your school here.

