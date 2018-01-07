JCPS operating on two-hour delay Monday morning

Due to potentially hazardous road conditions, Jefferson County Public Schools are operating on a delayed schedule on January 8.

Alert: All schools operating on a two-hour delay today, January 8. pic.twitter.com/WzCOL1cwOf — JCPS (@JCPSKY) January 8, 2018

Most middle and high schools will begin at 9:40am, while elementary schools will begin at 11am.

There will be no early childhood transportation.

Jefferson County Catholic Schools are operating on a delayed schedule, which means different things to different schools. Find your school here.

For more weather alerts and closings, go to the WHAS11 closings list or download the WHAS11 app.

© 2018 WHAS-TV