JCPS: New back to school hotlines

Jefferson County Public Schools

If you have questions tomorrow morning about back to school - we're on your side with the number that you'll need.

The JCPS Call Center hotline will be open from 6 a-m to 6 p-m. All you have to do is call 313-HELP(4357).

If you have questions or want to get information about your kid's school bus number - you can call the transportation hotline at 485-RIDE (7433). The line will be open on Aug. 15th from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Aug. 16 at 6 a.m. until all routes are completed.

For parents who are tech savvy, JCPS offers their JCPS Bus Finder tool.

If you need additional information on the district, click here for more information.

© 2017 WHAS-TV