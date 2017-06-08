Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Sergeant jumps into river to save a woman

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Reports of a body floating in the St. Johns River caused a Sergeant to jump in, not knowing whether the victim was alive.

On Tuesday at 12:47 p.m. JSO received calls of a body floating in the river. When officers responded they saw the body as well and Sgt. Irvin jumped into the water in attempt to rescue the victim.

When he swam over to her, he did in fact assess that she was alive and from their spot in the river between the Hyatt and The Landing, he was able to signal to construction workers that he needed their help getting her out of the water.

A group of three construction workers helped Sgt., Irvin get her out of the water and into their boat.

Thanks for your dedication to civil service, Sgt. Irvin!

The victim was Baker Acted following the rescue.

