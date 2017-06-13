Ivanka and Melania Trump Decide Not to Wear Headscarves on Saudi Arabia Trip
While traveling with President Trump on his trip to Saudi Arabia, his daughter, Ivanka Trump, and First Lady Melania Trump reportedly decided not to wear headscarves. Veuer's Aaron Dickens has more.
WHAS 4:46 AM. EDT June 14, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Louisville EMS issues warning about synthetic drug 'Serenity'
-
Body of missing teen found in Hardin Co.
-
Grandmother fights would-be kidnapper
-
Man shot and killed overnight in Fern Creek
-
LMPD searching for suspects after robberies near Smyrna Parkway
-
Historic carriage houses give up their secrets
-
Inmate beaten inside Metro Corrections
-
What happened at Wyandotte Park?
-
Family members say thank you after signs looking 7-year-old's killer
-
The Vault: Community rallies to win over Presbyterian Church USA
More Stories
-
EMS warns against synthetic drugs after viral videoJun 13, 2017, 11:37 p.m.
-
Elizabethtown grandmother fights off attempted kidnapperJun 13, 2017, 9:55 p.m.
-
Dequante Hobbs' family reacts to mystery person's…Jun 13, 2017, 10:54 p.m.