Is LMPD's Anonymous Tip Line really anonymous?

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Woman killed in accident on Outer Loop
-
Potentially-deadly tick-borne virus spreading
-
RAW INTERVIEW: Mother of 7-year-old homicide victim talks about son
-
Community leaders address violence in wake of 7-year-old's death
-
Man charged in DUI crash faces judge
-
Pregnant Md. teen denied to talk at graduation
-
Morning Brew in Spanish: 5.23.17
-
Protecting our children: Hundreds of Ga. daycares cited for violations
-
7-year-old shot and killed inside his home
-
VERIFY: Can you legally use hazard lights while driving?
More Stories
-
Hundreds show up to mourn 7-year-old homicide victimMay 23, 2017, 10:53 p.m.
-
Lawmaker questions Bevin's peace plan announcementMay 23, 2017, 7:19 p.m.
-
K-9 of slain Bardstown officer diesMay 23, 2017, 6:24 p.m.