WHAS11 Archives: Jurich's unchallenged power was shown on day one

WHAS11's Doug Proffitt recalls his report when now fired University of Louisville athletic director Tom Jurich was hired by then President John Shumaker

Doug Proffitt , WHAS 10:12 PM. EDT October 18, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Should U of L have seen this day coming?

The answer is pretty clear when you watch this report.

From the WHAS 11 Archives, we found the day that may have predicted the future, the day Jurich was hired.

WHAS 11’s Doug Proffitt was there when covering Jurich when he was brought to Louisville to see the city, and then later when U of L President John Shumaker introduced him.

Here's that original coverage from 20 years ago.

© 2017 WHAS-TV


