UofL's Acting Coach Padgett to make announcement about staff

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- University of Louisville’s Acting Men's Basketball Coach David Padgett will announce a new member to his coaching staff on Wednesday.

That announcement is expected at 2 p.m. in the Yum Center Media Room.

Padgett was named acting head coach in late September after the FBI announced they had an open investigation into fraud and corruption involving college basketball programs across the nation.

The University of Louisville was listed as part of the FBI’s investigation but no one has been charged or named in the investigation.

UofL’s Interim President Greg Postel suspended Head Basketball Coach Rick Pitino and Athletic Director Tom Jurich after the FBI announced their open investigation.



