UofL interim pres.: New UofL interim coach to be named 'late today'

Postel speaks to reporters in Frankfort (Photo: WHAS11)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- It's been almost 48 hours since the University of Louisville announced both Coach Rick Pitino and Athletic Director Tom Jurich were on administrative leave.

At this point, we still don't know who will be filling in for them. The university's interim president says that could change, at least when it comes to a basketball coach-- soon.

“There are list of people we are looking at and we should know late this afternoon. We are aware of the fact that the men's basketball season starts next week with practice and it's important to make a decision quickly,” Postel said.

The need to find an interim coach and an interim AD was brought on by Louisville being named in a federal investigation alleging a pay-to-play scheme involving a top recruit to UofL, as well as two coaches. One of those coaches being identified to ABC news by sources as Pitino.

One of the names being mentioned often as a possible interim coach is a current assistant coach and former player, David Padgett.

When asked specifically about that possibility, Doctor Postel said the school is doing its due diligence.

WHAS11's Terry Meiners tweeted the following on Friday with Coach Pitino's permission:

NEW: Rick Pitino allowed me to share this text. pic.twitter.com/Eubgy2oyXR — Terry Meiners (@terrymeiners) September 29, 2017

In the tweet, Pitino said this weekend will be sad because the basketball team was set to start practicing. He also said he misses his players.

For the latest on the FBI's investigation into UofL click here.

© 2017 WHAS-TV