UofL Board of Trustees takes no action in special Monday meeting

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- The UofL Board of Trustees held a special meeting on Monday, Oct. 30, at Grawemeyer Hall.

Special litigation topped the agenda; however, no action was taken.

The meeting started at 9:45 a.m. and the board went into executive session almost immediately.

That part always happens behind closed doors, but we will hopefully learn more about what's being discussed as the day goes on.

Since the board fired Tom Jurich about two weeks ago, the former athletic director and his legal team have promised to not go down without a fight.

Rick Pitino also joined in on defending his friend and colleague, calling the board's decision a "witch hunt of epic proportions."

The board fired Jurich with cause, which means it's not obligated to pay out his contract. His legal team says it's not all about the money, but is considering other types of legal action including a defamation lawsuit. It's unclear if that was the topic of Monday's special session.

