The Jurich Interview: Monday on 11@11

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Tom Jurich hasn’t spoken publicly and hasn't given an interview since he was fired about two weeks ago. That will change on 11@11 Monday.

Jurich sat in front of WHAS11 cameras, with Doug Proffitt for an hour and a half.

Will he stay in Louisville?

The surprising personal reactions he's had from UK fans, and the one big message he has for those loyal UofL fans who are wondering, could it all have been avoided.

No question was off the table.

Is It reasonable in your mind, in any way, that the board came to the conclusion that you were no longer effective as a leader of that department?

Did your strong loyalty to Rick Pitino take you down?

When I say the name John Schnatter, what goes through your mind right now?

Every question was answered.

The exclusive one-on-one interview airs Monday at 11@11, only on WHAS11 News. see you then.



© 2017 WHAS-TV