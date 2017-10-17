SOURCE: Jurich expected to be fired by Board of Trustees

UofL Athletic Director Tom Jurich

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A source close to University of Louisville athletic director Tom Jurich has told WHAS11 News and other reports that negotiations with between the University and Jurich have failed and he’s expected to be fired Wednesday.

Lawyers have been told by the University of Louisville they intend to fire Jurich with cause at the Board of Trustees meeting. The firing must still come with a vote from the 13-member board.

Jurich has reached the 20-year mark at the University, transforming the campus and rebuilding the marquee sports programs.

Jurich was also known as the man of second chances – after scandals, refusing to fire Rick Pitino, backing him through the investigations. He also gave another chance to head football coach Bobby Petrino.

In the end, the NCAA investigation into strippers at Billy Minardi Hall and the FBI investigation into recruiting proved too much for UofL’s new leadership.

Jurich was never implicated in or tied to either scandal.

WHAS11 News spoke with some of those close to Jurich, including his friend Rick Robey, about their expectations for Wednesday’s meeting.

“I just hope they make the right decision for not only the university, but for the city of Louisville. Because it brings in a lot of revenue, a lot of different people in this town and it's a major decision to make because of where this program came from 20 years ago until today," Robey said.



The meeting is expected to get underway at 1 p.m.

