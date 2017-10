LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – Rick Pitino has filed a lawsuit against Adidas.

Pitino claims Adidas “outrageously conspired to funnel money to the family of a recruit of the University of Louisville men’s basketball team” without his knowledge, involvement, or compliance.

Click here to read the full lawsuit.

Pitino Lawsuit Against Adidas on Scribd

