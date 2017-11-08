First indictments in pay-for-play scheme detail UofL connection

(Photo: KVUE)

(WHAS11) -- The first indictments in the college basketball pay-for-play scandal are now public, it's the same scandal that has focused on UofL.

In all eight men are charged in three indictments, including the men connected to the University of Louisville.

One of those indictments is against Jim Gatto, Merl Code and Christian Dawkins and relates directly to the University of Louisville. UofL is mentioned by name in this indictment and we are learning more about the alleged activities of coaches at UofL.

The indictment said the plan to funnel that $100,000 came "at the request and with the assistance of one or more coaches at the University of Louisville.

The indictment says Gatto wired a first 25 grand from Adidas which was eventually funneled to an account controlled by Dawkins. Dawkins then delivered the payment to Brian Bowen's father through an unnamed co-conspirator.

There was supposed to be a second payment as late as Sept. 18, which was one week before the initial charges were made public but before Dawkins could make the second payment, he was arrested.

Also, noteworthy, in July, the indictment says Dawkins had a meeting with a UofL Coach--Coach 1--and discussed paying the family of a different high school athlete in order to get him to commit to UofL.

Coach 1 was there when an envelope containing nearly $13,000 in cash was handed to a different unnamed co-conspirator which was to go to that student's family. That student is also mentioned in relation to Coach 2, who the indictment says agreed to call Jim Gatto to get money from Adidas to get to this student's family. Then in August, there was a $20,000 cash payment, $5,000 of which were to go to that student's family.

In the first TV interview by Tom Jurich with WHAS11’s Doug Proffitt, Jurich said he never met Jim Gatto and the other executives at Adidas were of a high-class caliber.

