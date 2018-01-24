ESPN analyst claims UofL championship banner is coming down

KFC Yum! Center (Photo: WHAS11)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The University of Louisville is denying reports that it has been told what its fate is going to be with the NCAA. It comes after a report from an ESPN college basketball analyst said the championship banner is coming down and the school will face a whopping fine.

This is in reference to the sex scandal surrounding the men's basketball program where strippers were paid to have sex with players and recruits.



The analyst is Dan Dakich who also has a radio show in Indianapolis. He said he spoke with somebody in the room during Louisville's NCAA appeal and said the appeal has been denied. Dakich also said he was told the Cards will have to forfeit the 2013 national title and must pay back $15 million.

Louisville called the comments from Dakich pure speculation.

The NCAA will contact Louisville 24 hours in advance of releasing the final report, and the university says it still hasn't heard from the NCAA.

