Get involved in combating human trafficking

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- If you are interested in getting involved in the issues surrounding human trafficking and sex trafficking, here are a few organizations working to turn victims into survivors.

If you are an individual or part of an organization working to curb human trafficking, tell us about what you are doing. You can email iTeam@whas11.com.

Submit a report or tip

If you believe you have information about a potential trafficking situation here are three ways to take action:

Call the National Human Trafficking Hotline toll-free hotline at 1-888-373-7888: Anti-Trafficking Hotline Advocates are available 24/7 to take reports of potential human trafficking. All reports are confidential and you may remain anonymous. Interpreters are available.

Text ‘Help’ to BEFREE (233-733) to confidentially get connected to local resources.

Online tips can also be submitted a tip by filling out an online form here.

Take the issue to your leaders. Contact your lawmakers.

