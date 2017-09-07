Would-be victim describes escaping an attack from eventual murder suspect (Photo: video provided)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- The Louisville couple accused of kidnapping and killing a man on Thunder Over Louisville weekend tried to kidnap a man earlier that same day, court records show prosecutors claim.

The records, obtained by the WHAS11 iTeam, show prosecutors want to use the earlier incident as evidence of a pattern of behavior by Robert Lee carpenter and Misty McKnight.

New to the case file, the iTeam learned, is body camera video where a man describes the encounter, saying Carpenter tried to force him into the man's own vehicle at Jefferson Mall.

"He jumped out and stuck that comb in my side," the man told a pair of officers, "'He said, get in the car, get in the car, get in the car,' I said, 'No I'm not getting in the car,' we were shuffling around and [a witness] drove by, then she said, 'Do you want to call the police?' and I said, 'Absolutely.'"

The unidentified would-be victim told the officers he was willing to fight.

"I was going to battle him tooth and nail; I wasn't in Korea to run from these type of people," he said.

It was not long after that incident, police said, across the street from the mall at a Wal-Mart, Carpenter and McKnight ran into Joshua Cambron, whom McKnight already knew.

Cambron agreed to let the pair use his SUV while he was at work, but police said Carpenter attacked Cambron inside that SUV with a knife.

McKnight later admitted to police she and Carpenter dumped Cambron's body in the woods, before taking off for Ohio. Deputies in Ohio found the pair along with Cambron's SUV later that night

McKnight and Carpenter are scheduled to return to court Sept. 21.

