US Army Corps of Engineers to tackle growing population of Asian Carp

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- If you've been out on the water this summer in Kentuckiana, you're probably no stranger to the nuisance flying fish Asian Carp.

They're exploding in numbers, becoming more dangerous for boaters, and more threatening to our native fish.

Ever since Asian Carp, or Silver Carp, broke out of catfish farms in Arkansas and got into the Mississippi River in the ‘70s, they've been growing in size and huge numbers; but more importantly, the fish have been invading and taking over major waterways, including the Ohio River, Kentucky Lake and Lake Barkley.

Asian Carp are a force to be reckoned with, and the US Army Corps of Engineers is maneuvering to head them off. The agency released a draft proposal on how to defend the Great Lakes, how to stop the fish from getting into Lake Michigan.

Asian Carp are on the doorstep, and the Army Corps of Engineers hopes to block them at the "Brandon Road Lock & Dam" on the Des Plaines River in Illinois.

That's considered a "choke point" and therefore the best spot to attack the problem. Defensive measures include setting up an electrified barrier at the mouth of an engineered channel to stun the fish, as well as turning up underwater noise in the channel, and installing water jets at the bottom of the channel to flush out small and stunned carp which are hitching a ride on barges below the waterline.

The Ohio River is so flooded with Silver Carp they are supplying a thriving commercial fishing industry here in Kentucky. The state tells fishermen to net as many as they can.

One crew WHAS11 followed hauled in about 8,000 in that night alone, putting them over 35,000 for the week.

The carp is then processed, and the irony is they're sent back to where they came from, Asia, as well as other countries in the Middle East and in Europe.

