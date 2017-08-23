Prosecutors: Slain man was not killers' first target

Misty McKnight and Robert Lee Carpenter

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- The Louisville couple accused of kidnapping and killing a man on Thunder Over Louisville weekend tried to kidnap a man earlier that same day, court records show prosecutors claim.

The records, obtained by the WHAS11 iTeam, show prosecutors want to use the earlier incident as evidence of a pattern of behavior by Robert Lee carpenter and Misty McKnight.

New to the case file, the iTeam learned, is a 911 call where a man describes the encounter, saying McKnight and Carpenter were in a car next to his in the parking lot of Jefferson Mall.

"I started to get into the car, and there was a guy and a lady sitting in the car next to me," the man said, describing Carpenter and McKnight, "He jumps out and stuck a comb -- I thought it was a gun initially -- but he stuck a comb and he said, 'Get in the car, get in the car.' and I started battling him and... a lady came by and saw the ruckus, then they got in the car and sped off."

It was not long after that incident, police said, across the street from the mall at a Wal-Mart, Carpenter and McKnight ran into Joshua Cambron, whom McKnight already knew.

Cambron agreed to let the pair use his SUV while he was at work, but police said Carpenter attacked Cambron inside that SUV with a knife.

McKnight later admitted to police she and Carpenter dumped Cambron's body in the woods, before taking off for Ohio. Deputies in Ohio found the pair along with Cambron's SUV later that night.

Also new to the case against Carpenter is a court order changing his classification inside Metro Jail.

"The defendant, having expressed safety concerns, shall be moved to protective custody, if practicable," the order reads.

It was not immediately clear what concern Carpenter expressed about safety. A jail spokesperson did not return multiple requests for comment.

McKnight and Carpenter are scheduled to return to court Sept. 21.

