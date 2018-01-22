Prior to murders, suspect threatened 'kill everyone', warrant shows

Christopher Olivo, 46, faces three counts of murder and a charge of tampering with physical evidence.

LOUISVILLE, KY. (WHAS11) - The man charged with killing his child's mother and two of her relatives had previously made a threat to 'kill everyone in the house' in the weeks leading up to when police found 3 adults shot to death, records obtained by the WHAS 11 News i-Team reveal.

According to the arrest warrant for Christopher Olivo, Louisville Metro Police detectives learned of the previous threat first hours of the triple murder investigation.

"Information was collected from witnesses that defendant had threaten [sic] to kill everyone in the house prior to Christmas," LMPD Detective Holly Hogan wrote in warrant.

Despite that threat, no domestic violence or protective orders had been filed against Olivo in Jefferson County, a court official said.

Police found the bodies of Geneva Miles, her brother Mike Miles and his wife Catherine Miles earlier that afternoon on January 12. All had been shot to death, Homicide Lt. Emily McKinley said.

Geneva, Catherine, and Michael Miles (Photo: family photos)

Olivo, 46 and Geneva Miles shared a daughter together.

At a news conference on January 15, Lt. McKinley said relatives of Catherine Miles had not heard from her and went to her Venango Drive home to check on her. Lt. McKinley said detectives believed the murders had been committed the night before the discovery, on January 11.

According to the warrant, neighbors that night, "heard 'pops' and heard kids screaming before seeing a male leave in a green Chevy. Detective Hogan did not identify the man, but said neighbors recognized him.

"The male returned a short time later and was described as being a residence [sic] at the location."

McKinley said Olivo and Geneva Miles had moved to the Louisville area a few months ago with their 2-year-old daughter and were living with Miles and her brother's family.

When police discovered Olivo and his daughter were missing from the home along with a Chevy Cruze, detectives started the process of issuing an AMBER Alert. Detectives also discovered the vehicle had OnStar GPS technology and with the help of OnStar officials and deputies with the Pinellas County Violent Crime Task Force tracked the car's location to Florida.

Deputies arrested Olivo without incident. He was wearing a ballistic vest and had an AK-47 in the passenger seat, Lt. McKinley said.

"This is an example of a traffic stop that could have gone horribly wrong, but because of excellent communication among all agencies and OnStar, no one was hurt and we were able to bring this to a safe resolution."

Although Olivo is seen in Facebook photos posing with what appears to be an AK-47, Lt. McKinley added detectives believe a different gun, likely a handgun, was used in the murders.

She said, while Olivo was being located, Hernando County officers had found Olivo's daughter. The AMBER Alert, McKinley said, was never activated.

"Defendant's family members in Springhill, Florida alerted police that they had [the] missing child from Louisville," Hogan wrote in the warrant, "Defendant state to family that he needed them to care for the missing child for an undisclosed amount of time."

Lt. McKinley said LMPD detectives traveled to Florida to interview Olivo, but declined to reveal what, if anything, he may have told detectives.

Olivo is currently being held in the Pinellas County Jail, awaiting an extradition hearing. The hearing is scheduled for February 9.

