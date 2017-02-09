iTeam: Grandparent scam far from retiring

Share This Story

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) — Most grandparents will do anything for their grandkids, especially if they need help, and some telephone callers are taking advantage of that.

Scammers are calling seniors, posing as their grandson or granddaughter and begging for money to get them out of trouble. Often, they are claims of being in a serious accident or having been arrested.

“It operates on emotion and fear,” Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear (D) said.

Beshear points out that scamming seniors is a multi-billion dollar sham.

According to his Office of Senior Protection, it received about 2800 complaints last year.

“We’ve had seniors who’ve literally lost their life savings,” Gerina Whethers, Senior Protection Executive Director, shared.

The tools for the criminals to identify and target their elderly victims are right at their fingertips.

“Just because someone knows your name, and your address, maybe your age, or your phone number, that doesn't mean they're legitimate,” Beshear said. “It just means they have a computer.”

Websites like WhitePages.com list not only names and phone numbers but also ages, relatives and the places where people have lived before.

WhitePages confirmed to WHAS11 that online listings can be edited or deleted entirely.

Since scams are ever evolving, the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office urges seniors and their loved ones to register with its “Scam Alerts.”

The program sends out emails or texts every two weeks with updates on the latest con going around.

“We were the first, and it's being copied all across the nation,” Beshear said.

To learn more and sign up for Beshear's scam alerts visit ag.ky.gov/scams/Pages/default.aspx .