Security for stored explosives has lawmakers surprised

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Ask yourself this: Are explosives left unattended at a construction site concerning?

It’s happening in Kentucky and in Indiana, and it’s perfectly legal and up to code.

The iTeam has been exploring and raising awareness about this potential security lapse.

One of the leading manufacturers worldwide on heavy-duty containers for explosives, called magazines, is located right in Bardstown, Kentucky.

The Armag Corporation supplies both the military and commercial construction companies with magazines meeting and often exceeding standards set by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

However, those federal standards do not require locked up magazines to be wired with an alarm, or have a guard or security cameras keeping an eye on the magazines when explosives are left alone at a construction site, such as at night or over the weekend.

The ATF leaves it up to states to add more layers of security, and Pennsylvania, for example, has done that.

Every lawmaker the iTeam spoke with, both on the federal and state levels, assumed tighter security was already in place.

“I think it’s a matter of we just haven’t looked at it, since we’ve had these technological advances,” State Rep. Jason Nemes (R) 33rd District said. “It’s time, the recent events tell us that it’s time to do that.”

Rep. Nemes is the chair of the House Budget Review Subcommittee on Public Safety.

Also on that committee is Rep. Jason Petrie (R) 16th District.

“In the modern-day circumstances of people looking for explosives to do damage for various reasons, in that setting you think well you have to do something.” Rep. Petrie said. “The issue has been raised, it’s serious, and it’s worthy of consideration, and I want to be looking into it.”

Since our original story aired and after we reached out to Rep. Nemes and Rep. Petrie, both pledge now to find out what more needs to be done on explosives storage.

Nemes believes with advancements on security systems, they are much cheaper now and therefore it shouldn’t be a financial burden to add more security to magazines.

