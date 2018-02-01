WHAS
iTeam , WHAS 9:37 PM. EST February 01, 2018

If you feel strongly about an issue you can call, write or email your representative. We've put together a guide to make it easier for you find and contact your lawmaker. 

Click the links below to find contact information for the state and federal lawmakers in your area.

Make your voice heard.

KENTUCKY

SENATORS PARTY PHONE NUMBER
Sen. Mitch McConnell (R) (502) 582-6304
Sen. Rand Paul (R) (270)782-8303
REPRESENTATIVES PARTY DISTRICT PHONE NUMBER
Rep. James Comer (R) CD1 1-800-328-5629
Rep. Brett Guthrie (R) CD2 (270) 842-9896
Rep. John Yarmuth (D) CD3 (502) 582-5129
Rep. Thomas Massie (R) CD4 (502) 265-9119
Rep. Harold "Hal" Rogers (R) CD5 (606) 679-8346
Rep. Garland "Andy" Barr (R) CD6 (859) 219-1366

LAWMAKERS OF THE COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY

COUNTY &
CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT		 LEGISLATORS PARTY DISTRICT
Bullitt Rep. James Tipton (R) 53
(CD 2) Rep. Russell Webber (R) 26
  Sen. Dan "Malano" Seum (R) 38
  Vacant House Seat   49
Carroll Rep. Rick Rand (D) 47
(CD 4) Sen. Paul Hornback (R) 20
Grayson Rep. Tim Moore (R) 18
(CD 2) Sen. Stephen Meredith (R) 5
Hardin Rep. Jim DuPlessis (R) 25
(CD 2) Rep. Jeff Greer (D) 27
  Rep. Tim Moore (R) 18
  Rep. Bart Rowland (R) 21
  Rep. Dean Schamore (D) 10
  Rep. Russell Webber (R) 26
  Sen. Dennis Parrett (D) 10
Henry Rep. Rick Rand (D) 47
(CD 4) Sen. Paul Hornback (R) 20
Jefferson Rep. Kevin D. Bratcher (R) 29
(CD 3 & 4) Rep. Tom Burch (D) 30
  Rep. McKenzie Cantrell (D) 38
  Rep. Jeffery Donohue (D) 37
  Rep. Ken Fleming (R) 48
  Rep. Al Gentry (D) 46
  Rep. Dennis Horlander (D) 40
  Rep. Joni L. Jenkins (D) 44
  Rep. Mary Lou Marzian (D) 34
  Rep. Reginald Meeks (D) 42
  Rep. Charles Miller (D) 28
  Rep. Jerry T. Miller (R) 36
  Rep. Phil Moffett (R) 32
  Rep. Jason Nemes (R) 33
  Rep. Darryl T. Owens (D) 43
  Rep. Steve Riggs (D) 31
  Rep. Attica Scott (D) 41
  Rep. Jim Wayne (D) 35
  Sen. Julie Raque Adams (R) 36
  Sen. Perry B. Clark (D) 37
  Sen. Denise Harper Angel (D) 35
  Sen. Ernie Harris (R) 26
  Sen. Jimmy Higdon (R) 14
  Sen. Paul Hornback (R) 20
  Sen. Morgan McGarvey (D) 19
  Sen. Gerald A. Neal (D) 33
  Sen. Dennis Parrett (D) 10
  Sen. Dan "Malano" Seum (R) 38
Meade Rep. Jeff Greer (D) 27
(CD 2) Sen. Stephen Meredith (R) 5
Nelson Rep. Chad McCoy (R) 50
(CD 2) Sen. Jimmy Higdon (R) 14
Oldham Rep. Ken Fleming (R) 48
(CD 4) Rep. Jerry T. Miller (R) 36
  Rep. Jason Nemes (R) 33
  Rep. David Osborne (R) 59
  Sen. Ernie Harris (R) 26
Shelby Rep. Rob Rothenburger (R) 58
(CD 4) Sen. Paul Hornback (R) 20
Spencer Rep. James Tipton (R) 53
(CD 2 & 4) Sen. Jimmy Higdon (R) 14
Trimble Rep. Rick Rand (D) 47
(CD 4) Sen. Paul Hornback (R) 20

If you live in Kentucky and do not see your representative listed you can search for them here.


INDIANA

SENATORS PARTY PHONE NUMBER
Sen. Joe Donnelly (D) (812) 284-2027
Sen. Todd Young (R) (812) 542-4820
REPRESENTATIVES PARTY DISTRICT PHONE NUMBER
Rep. Larry Bucshon (R) CD8 (812) 465-6484
Rep. Trey Hollingsworth (R) CD9 (812) 288-3999

INDIANA STATE LAWMAKERS

COUNTY LEGISLATORS PARTY DISTRICT
Clark Sen. Jim Smith (R) 45
  Rep. Steven Stemler (D) 71
Floyd Sen. Ron Grooms (R) 46
  Rep. Ed Clere (R) 72
Harrison Sen. Erin Houchin (R) 47
Jackson Sen. Eric Koch (R) 44
Jefferson Rep. Jim Lucus (R) 69
Jennings Sen. Chip Perfect (R) 43
Scott Rep. Terry Goodin (D) 66
Washington Rep. Steve Davisson (R) 73

If you live in Indiana and do not see your representative listed you can search for them here.

