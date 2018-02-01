If you feel strongly about an issue you can call, write or email your representative. We've put together a guide to make it easier for you find and contact your lawmaker.
Click the links below to find contact information for the state and federal lawmakers in your area.
Make your voice heard.
KENTUCKY
|SENATORS
|PARTY
|PHONE NUMBER
|Sen. Mitch McConnell
|(R)
|(502) 582-6304
|Sen. Rand Paul
|(R)
|(270)782-8303
|REPRESENTATIVES
|PARTY
|DISTRICT
|PHONE NUMBER
|Rep. James Comer
|(R)
|CD1
|1-800-328-5629
|Rep. Brett Guthrie
|(R)
|CD2
|(270) 842-9896
|Rep. John Yarmuth
|(D)
|CD3
|(502) 582-5129
|Rep. Thomas Massie
|(R)
|CD4
|(502) 265-9119
|Rep. Harold "Hal" Rogers
|(R)
|CD5
|(606) 679-8346
|Rep. Garland "Andy" Barr
|(R)
|CD6
|(859) 219-1366
LAWMAKERS OF THE COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY
If you live in Kentucky and do not see your representative listed you can search for them here.
INDIANA
|SENATORS
|PARTY
|PHONE NUMBER
|Sen. Joe Donnelly
|(D)
|(812) 284-2027
|Sen. Todd Young
|(R)
|(812) 542-4820
|REPRESENTATIVES
|PARTY
|DISTRICT
|PHONE NUMBER
|Rep. Larry Bucshon
|(R)
|CD8
|(812) 465-6484
|Rep. Trey Hollingsworth
|(R)
|CD9
|(812) 288-3999
INDIANA STATE LAWMAKERS
|COUNTY
|LEGISLATORS
|PARTY
|DISTRICT
|Clark
|Sen. Jim Smith
|(R)
|45
|Rep. Steven Stemler
|(D)
|71
|Floyd
|Sen. Ron Grooms
|(R)
|46
|Rep. Ed Clere
|(R)
|72
|Harrison
|Sen. Erin Houchin
|(R)
|47
|Jackson
|Sen. Eric Koch
|(R)
|44
|Jefferson
|Rep. Jim Lucus
|(R)
|69
|Jennings
|Sen. Chip Perfect
|(R)
|43
|Scott
|Rep. Terry Goodin
|(D)
|66
|Washington
|Rep. Steve Davisson
|(R)
|73
If you live in Indiana and do not see your representative listed you can search for them here.
