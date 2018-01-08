Indi's to pay $340,000 in sexual harassment suit

Thinkstock (Photo: domnicky, domnicky)

Louisville, KY (WHAS11) - Indi's, a Louisville fast food chain, will pay hundreds of thousands of dollars to settle a sexual harassment suit with former employees.

The restaurant will pay $340,000 dollars to 15 women, some of whom were teenagers when they worked for the chain.

According to a lawsuit filed by the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, managers at the Indi's on Broadway, Cane Run Road, Fern Valley Road, and Poplar Level Road subjected the employees to sexual harassment including requests for sexual favors, sexually offensive comments, and unwanted touching.

As part of the settlement, Indi's must also provide letters of apology, implement new policies, and conduct extensive training for all employees.

