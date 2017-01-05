INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana transportation officials are preparing for a blast of wintry weather that could affect travel.
The National Weather Service says up to 3 inches could fall in parts of central and southern Indiana through Thursday evening. The weather system is expected to start in the eastern part of the state and move west.
The Indiana Department of Transportation has been monitoring conditions since Tuesday evening with patrols looking for icy spots. Some crews began working Wednesday to pre-treat roads and bridges with salt.
They're offering tips to the public, including driving at a slow speed and not following closely behind snowplows.
Indiana transportation crews prepare for winter weather
AP , WHAS 7:31 AM. EST January 05, 2017
