Ind. police bust sellers of drug-laced candy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Several people were arrested on drug charges after the Columbus Police Department in Indiana said Xanax-laced candy was being sold out of a home on the city’s east side.

The home on McClure Road was reported to police multiple times for possible drug activity.

Bartholomew County’s Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team began investigating and through the investigation they found people at the home were dealing narcotics like marijuana, Xanax and LSD.

On Wednesday, July 20, investigators saw Parker Broady, 21, of Columbus, leaving the McClure Road residence. Broady was later arrested on preliminary charges of dealing marijuana and dealing in a schedule IV substance (Xanax) after drugs were allegedly located in a backpack in his vehicle.

Officers served a search warrant Thursday at the McClure Road residence where they located marijuana and LSD.

Officers arrested Darrion G. Phillips, 18, and Terrell A. Davis, 18, both of Columbus, on multiple drug-related charges.

A 17-year-old juvenile was also taken into custody, police say.





