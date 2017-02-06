In filing, 97 tech companies oppose Trump's immigration ban

"Proud to be a country of immigrants" sign (photo: Getty Images) (Photo: Jorgensen, Jackelyn)

SAN FRANCISCO (USA TODAY) — Expressing their discontent over President Trump's executive order on immigration, 97 tech companies — including giants Apple, Google, Microsoft and Facebook — filed a joint court brief Sunday opposing the new rules.

The amicus brief, filed Sunday evening in the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco, lauded the drive and creativity of USA's immigrants and said that while protecting the nation through increased background checks was important, maintaining America's fundamental commitment to welcoming immigrants was also critical.

"The beneficiaries are not just the new immigrants who chose to come to our shores, but American businesses, workers, and consumers, who gain immense advantages from immigrants’ infusion of talents, energy, and opportunity," the case states.

Cited in the brief as among the immigrants who have brought new discoveries and innovation to the U.S. are Nikola Tesla (alternating current electricity), Isidore Rabi (nuclear magnetic resonance), Giuliana Tesoro (flame-retardant fiber), James Naismith (basketball), Levi Strauss (blue jeans) and Charles Feltman (the hot dog).

"The experience and energy of people who come to our country to seek a better life for themselves and their children — to pursue the 'American Dream' — are woven throughout the social, political, and economic fabric of the Nation," it states.

The brief represented a rare moment of unity in an industry that can be fractious and rarely speaks with one voice.

The list of companies that signed include some of the most powerful in the tech world. Besides Apple, Facebook, Google, and Microsoft, other companies taking part were Airbnb, Box, Dropbox, Etsy, Github, Glassdoor, Kickstarter, LinkedIn, Medium, Mozilla, Netflix, Pinterest, Reddit, Salesforce, Square, Twilo, Yelp and Zynga.

The brief is in support of a lawsuit filed in federal court last Monday by Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson. It asked that key provisions of the executive order be declared unconstitutional. Tech firms have complained that Trump's order has created havoc in an industry that is global and has a large number of foreign-born engineers in others working in the U.S. and abroad.

