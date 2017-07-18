WHAS
IHOP offering 59¢ pancakes for 59th anniversary on Tuesday

WHAS 7:18 AM. EDT July 18, 2017

Are you ready to enjoy some cheap pancakes!

Well, Tuesday, July 18, is your lucky day.

IHOP will be offering 59-cent pancakes in celebration of the company's 59th anniversary.

The promotion lasts from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., according to IHOP's website.

Sounds too good to be true right. You're probably wondering, what's the caveat?

Every customer is limited to just one short stack of three buttermilk pancakes and the offer is only valid at participating locations.

Check for participating IHOP locations near you

Confirmed locations

IHOP Louisville
1401 S. Hurstbourne Parkway
LOUISVILLE, KY 40222
502-618-2250
Open 24 hours.
 

 

IHOP CLARKSVILLE
1220 Veterans Pkwy..
CLARKSVILLE, IN 47129-2394
812-285 1772
Open 24 hours.

