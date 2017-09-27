Hurricanes are rerouting ships to sunnier ports

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WHAS Live Video
-
UofL athletic board member says fans paying the price
-
Bob Valvano gives his take on FBI investigation of NCAA coaches
-
UofL Interim Pres. Postel talks about the fates of Jurich, Pitino
-
Is this the end of UofL basketball? Business owners worry
-
Pitino's future in question?
-
NCAA Basketball Investigation: Breaking down the FBI's findings
-
Coach Pitino going into meeting with UofL Interim Pres. Postel
-
Home video brings 1938 Gettysburg reunion to life
-
Coach Pitino leaving his meeting with UofL Interim Pres. Postel
More Stories
-
Who will be UofL's interim head coach?Sep 27, 2017, 10:37 p.m.
-
Could UofL basketball receive death penalty from NCAA?Sep 27, 2017, 7:57 p.m.
-
Health care debate continues as Trump considers…Sep 27, 2017, 9:00 p.m.